SES honours Neil

NEIL Warren OAM won the Len Taylor Memorial Award winner at the Leongatha SES’s awards dinner on Saturday evening at Leongatha RSL.

The award recognises a member who shows enduring commitment to the unit and the community, and is named in honour of the founder and first unit controller at Leongatha, Len Taylor.

Mr Warren has contributed much to the unit over the years, and while he has elected to step back in his roles of both training officer and deputy controller this year, he continues to be an active, respected member of the team and the deserving recipient of such an honour.

More photos of the presentation in next week’s Star.

 

Community recognition: Neil Warren OAM received the Len Taylor Memorial Award winner at the Leongatha SES’s awards dinner at Leongatha RSL on Saturday.

