Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 | Posted by

Sheep end on a high

STRONG sheep and lamb prices have continued through to the end of the season at VLE Leongatha, with the final sale of the year held last Wednesday.
SEJ general manager livestock Bill Egan said producers finished off the year with a strong market.
“There were some nice lots of lambs which sold wonderfully well and made up to $160, which would be right up to the current ruling rates of other markets,” he said.
“There were around 300 older sheep yarded that also made enormous money. Sheep are generally selling well and the South Gippsland sheep sold up to the ruling rates.”
Mr Egan said it was a wonderful way to finish off the season for the South Gippsland area.
He said VLE Leongatha is great venue for sheep farmers of any scale.
“Not everybody farms hundreds of sheep, so it provides an outlet for producers to sell small numbers as well. If it wasn’t there, they would have nowhere to go,” he said.
“It really caters for everybody.”
The sheep and lamb sales will resume at VLE Leongatha in December.

Last pen: Landmark agents Tom Brown and Terry Ginnane sell a pen of sheep at last Wednesday’s sale at VLE Leongatha, the last of the season.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21705

Posted by on Jun 20 2017. Filed under Rural News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added