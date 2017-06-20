Sheep end on a high

STRONG sheep and lamb prices have continued through to the end of the season at VLE Leongatha, with the final sale of the year held last Wednesday.

SEJ general manager livestock Bill Egan said producers finished off the year with a strong market.

“There were some nice lots of lambs which sold wonderfully well and made up to $160, which would be right up to the current ruling rates of other markets,” he said.

“There were around 300 older sheep yarded that also made enormous money. Sheep are generally selling well and the South Gippsland sheep sold up to the ruling rates.”

Mr Egan said it was a wonderful way to finish off the season for the South Gippsland area.

He said VLE Leongatha is great venue for sheep farmers of any scale.

“Not everybody farms hundreds of sheep, so it provides an outlet for producers to sell small numbers as well. If it wasn’t there, they would have nowhere to go,” he said.

“It really caters for everybody.”

The sheep and lamb sales will resume at VLE Leongatha in December.