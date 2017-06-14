Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Shot gun terror

SHORTLY before 8am Sunday morning, June 11 a paramedic was walking to work when he was confronted by a man yelling and pointing a 12 gauge shotgun at him on McKenzie Street in Wonthaggi.

The terrified paramedic took cover behind a nearby fence and the gunman fled the scene.

Police believe the man also pointed the gun at several vehicles driving by.

Thanks to an outstanding response from public, police received information about the whereabouts of the offender and executed a planned arrest of a 19 year old male from Wonthaggi.

He was remanded in custody for conduct endangering serious injury and a variety of firearm related offences.

A category A unregistered long arm was also seized.

 

 

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21598

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added