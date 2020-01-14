Show celebrates country life

WONTHAGGI was abuzz when the annual Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show took place at the recreation reserve on Saturday and Sunday.
Events from equestrian, dog scrambles and art exhibitions to wood chopping were held, with many members of the Wonthaggi and surrounding community enjoying the entertainment.
“It’s so multi-faceted, it has a little bit of everything,” one of the show’s organisers, Rosemary Loughnan, said.
“The atmosphere of the show had a great feel to it and it’s one of the best I’ve helped to put together.”
Those who were part of the big crowd which attended were treated to a range of show food and entertainment, but also had the chance to donate to a good cause.
With bushfires taking a toll on so many communities in 2019 and 2020, the show organisers encouraged visitors to donate to bushfire-affected communities in East Gippsland and raised $855.
“We had a very good turnout and it was a good opportunity to be grateful for everything we have in this part of the country and to also help those who have been affected by the fires,” Ms Loughnan said.
All-in-all, the show was a success and the community thoroughly enjoyed it.
“To bring an event here to this town is important, especially for the children,” Ms Loughnan said.
“It gives them a chance to see the show rides, showbags, to see the animals. It’s great for everyone.”
With 2020 a success, the 2021 show will already be marked down on plenty calendars.
While the main show was held on Saturday, Sunday was an equestrian day only.
