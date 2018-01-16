Show delights in Wonthaggi

THE bad weather mostly stayed away to make for an enjoyable Bass Coast Summer Agricultural Show on Saturday.

A large crowd gathered at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve to enjoy the competitions, displays, activities, and of course, sideshow alley.

Among the highlights this year was the dog scramble – which was back after four years –, the ute showcase, the Motocross stunt performers, the Harry Ferguson Tractor Club Display, and the local South Gippsland and Bass Coast Providores.

Organiser Rosemary Loughnan said the show was dependent on the weather, and this year’s conditions had brought out more people than last.

“We had very good weather. A light shower came through at about 4.30pm but it was pretty well all done by then and it didn’t affect us too much; it was much nicer than last year. We had no major incidents or accidents, and we were very happy with the outcome. I’d say it was a very successful show, and we look forward to 2019,” she said.

The equestrian events on Sunday were also a success. The show committee was pleased with the number of entries, and said the pony ring was a highlight as it gave children the opportunity to have a go.

Pavilion results:

P1 Garden and Farm Produce:

Best exhibit: Angus Hales.

Equal aggregate: Rhonda Street and Angus Hales

P2 Cut Flowers:

Best exhibit: Marie Jones.

Best dahlia: Marie Jones.

Aggregate: Joan Hales.

P3 Bowls Arrangements and Pot Plants:

Best exhibit floral: Rhonda Street.

Aggregate floral: Rhonda Street.

Best exhibit pot plants: Marg McCulley.

Aggregate: Carol Summerfield.

P4 Cookery:

Best exhibit: Rhonda Street.

Aggregate: Cathey Visscher

Best decorated cake: Rhonda Street.

P5 Jams and Preserves:

Best exhibit: Cathey Visscher.

Aggregate: Cathey Visscher.

P6 Knitting and Crochet:

Best exhibit: Jennifer Dodds.

Toys and Dolls best exhibit: Patricia Griggs.

Needlework best exhibit: Janice Coldebella.

Needlework aggregate: Patricia Griggs.

P7 Craft:

Best exhibit: Terry Donnelly.

Aggregate: Brenda Asquith

Art best exhibit: Judith Soerink.

Aggregate: Faye Seaton.

P8 Photography:

Best exhibit: Joan Hales.

Aggregate: Jennifer Conn.

P9 Pre and Primary School Age Craft:

Best exhibit: Natasha Allen.

Aggregate: Natasha Allen.

P10 Secondary School Age Craft:

Best exhibit: Sarah Prendergast.

Aggregate: Sarah Prendergast.

Best exhibits:

Best exhibit in pavilion open: Terry Donnelly (Wonthaggi).

Grand aggregate in pavilion: Patricia Griggs (Inverloch).