Show ‘n’ Shine delights

QUALITY exhibits were the order of the day at Leongatha’s Show ‘n’ Shine on Sunday.
With a massive display on the Leongatha velodrome and more excitement at the stalls in the swap meet, there was something for everyone.
Organiser and Leongatha Rotarian John O’Connor was thrilled with the outcome.
“It’s nice to run an event for people who are like minded. There are a lot of generous people here today and the numbers are well up on last year,” he said.
Mr O’Connor praised the exhibitors, with more trucks on display than previous years, and some interesting displays such as a 1912 Ford.
Judging took place on the day with 28 categories and Mr O’Connor thanked Megaurs for the support.
“The people who won a prize received a nice, quality trophy and a gift from Megaurs,” he said.
All exhibitors received a showbag, which among other things contained a commemorative disc that has become a collector’s item over the years.
Leading New South Wales commentator Pinky added to the atmosphere.
The event was family friendly with plenty of children joining their parents to look at the wonderful exhibits on the day.
The swap meet was just as popular as previous years, with people lining up at 6am to get in.
“We are quite proud that people regard this as such a good event. It is judged well and people appreciate that,” Mr O’Connor said.
He said the show ‘n’ shine is also a fantastic event for the wider shire, with many people carpooling from all over to attend and then making a day out of their trip home. Many choose to stop and have a coffee at local businesses during the afternoon.
After delivering another fantastic event, Mr O’Connor will be handing the reins over to fellow Rotary Club member Lindsay Murphy to take over the Show ‘n’ Shine in 2019.

Great event: from left, Leongatha Rotary Club members Lindsay Moore, Gordon Morrison and John O’Connor were thrilled with the turnout at the Leongatha Show ‘n’ Shine on Sunday.

