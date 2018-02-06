Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 | Posted by

Show to be a stellar event

 

THIS year’s Korumburra Show is set to be the best yet, with activities on offer for the whole family this Saturday and Sunday.

Now in its 123rd year and boasting the title of Gippsland’s oldest show, the Korumburra Show brings together agriculture, arts, rides and activities for all ages at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

Inverloch’s Bev Kurrle has been involved in organising the show for 55 years and said the event continues to thrive every year.

“Every year we receive more than 800 artwork entries from school children and it continues to be a success,” she said.

“The show also hosts a buskers festival where musical acts from far and wide come to perform.”

The weekend will see magicians take to the stage alongside talented live musical entertainers, while the animal nursery and pet parade will show off South Gippsland’s cutest furry friends.

Show bags, carnival rides and food stalls will keep the children preoccupied, while an antique exhibition will draw the attention of adults.

“Last year we had an exhibition with old wedding frocks in the amenities complex. The theme this year is ‘the home of bygone years’,” Mrs Kurrle said.

“Old sewing machines, crockery, kitchen and home wares will be on display and I’m sure it will bring back memories for some people.”

Various competitions will draw out the best talent in the region across fruit and vegetables, jams and preserves, cookery, art and photography, needlework, craft and medieval players.

Day one of the show will go out with a bang with a fireworks display on Saturday evening, while Sunday will focus on the equestrian program.

“This week will be a big working bee for the committee who will spend hours setting up what is going to be a great show,” Mrs Kurrle said.

“I have been attending the show for many years and it continues to be a fantastic event.”

Show feed: from left, Priscilla Jacobson and Zack Rapson will have show punters well fed with a variety of hot meals at CC’s Chicken Korumburra. The new cafe has been open for eight weeks and Ms Jacobson said locals have been very supportive of the business as she settles in. CC’s has a range of delicious hot meals, roast chickens, salads and more to choose from this Korumburra Show.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=24007

Posted by on Feb 6 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added