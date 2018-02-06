Show to be a stellar event

THIS year’s Korumburra Show is set to be the best yet, with activities on offer for the whole family this Saturday and Sunday.

Now in its 123rd year and boasting the title of Gippsland’s oldest show, the Korumburra Show brings together agriculture, arts, rides and activities for all ages at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

Inverloch’s Bev Kurrle has been involved in organising the show for 55 years and said the event continues to thrive every year.

“Every year we receive more than 800 artwork entries from school children and it continues to be a success,” she said.

“The show also hosts a buskers festival where musical acts from far and wide come to perform.”

The weekend will see magicians take to the stage alongside talented live musical entertainers, while the animal nursery and pet parade will show off South Gippsland’s cutest furry friends.

Show bags, carnival rides and food stalls will keep the children preoccupied, while an antique exhibition will draw the attention of adults.

“Last year we had an exhibition with old wedding frocks in the amenities complex. The theme this year is ‘the home of bygone years’,” Mrs Kurrle said.

“Old sewing machines, crockery, kitchen and home wares will be on display and I’m sure it will bring back memories for some people.”

Various competitions will draw out the best talent in the region across fruit and vegetables, jams and preserves, cookery, art and photography, needlework, craft and medieval players.

Day one of the show will go out with a bang with a fireworks display on Saturday evening, while Sunday will focus on the equestrian program.

“This week will be a big working bee for the committee who will spend hours setting up what is going to be a great show,” Mrs Kurrle said.

“I have been attending the show for many years and it continues to be a fantastic event.”