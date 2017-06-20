Sister act

BASS Coast Breakers defeated Pearcedale on the weekend for its sixth win with a final score of 25.13.162 to 0.0.0.

There are few women’s sports with teams large enough to accommodate five sets of sisters.

However, this is the case for the undefeated Bass Coast Breakers.

Watching the women play together is an example of sibling harmony, not rivalry.

Breaker’s captain Sophie Bolding, who plays alongside her sister Charlotte, said the competition between the two helps them to push and challenge each other.

“My sister and I have a great partnership in sport because we trust each other, and we push each other to be better players,” Bolding said.

“There is also a really amazing intrinsic awareness of each other – it’s easy to link up with and find each other, because we’ve been practicing it our whole lives. It’s also great having that familiar voice on the field encouraging and leading me.”

The Breakers win against Pearcedale puts them back at the top of the MRC SEWF South East Development ladder.

Stahl-Smith kicked six goals against Pearcedale, taking her to poll position on the goal ladder with a tally of 21.

Other goal scorers were S. Bolding (5), T. Angarane (3), E. Angarane (2), E. Volard (2), G. Bloch (1), E. Cargill (1), C. Connell (1), W. Cuthbertson (1), K. Edney(1), C. Formosa(1) and H. Mills(1).

As the score suggests, the Breakers were provided with plenty of space and opportunities.

Pearcedale had a strong beginning but was unable to match the Breaker’s intensity as the game wore on.

The half time score of 84 to 0 was almost doubled in the second half.

Both teams joined in a circle of mixed jerseys at the end of the game, to cheer each other and the umpires.

The Bass Coast Breakers play next at Cowes Recreation Reserve on Phillip Island, straight after the youth girl’s football game, at 2.30pm on Sunday, June 25.

The Phillip Island Youth Girls play Korumburra Bena at 1pm.

This is a great opportunity to get out and support your local women’s AFL.