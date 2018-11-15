Thursday, November 15th, 2018 | Posted by

Skaters on film

LOCAL skaters showcased their talent in front of a camera at the Inverloch skate park on Saturday.
The YMCA hosted a clip comp.
Skaters had three hours to achieve the best clips with plenty of prizes up for grabs.
Participants could skate, BMX or scoot.
YMCA event coordinate Darren Marks said around 30 people took part, ranging in age. Most of the participants were local.
“Events like this give our young people something to do. It’s something a bit different and it gets them involved in skating,” he said.
“It keeps them off the street and off computer games.”
The competition was held in conjunction with the Bass Coast Cycle Challenge.
“We did something similar last year with the cycle challenge because there’s a few more people around,” Darren said.
Darren said there was a lot of a great young talent coming through at the skate park.
Some of the videos from the event can be viewed on Bass Coast Skate Parks’ Facebook page.
The YMCA is planning more events in the future to attract local skaters.
The skating culture is growing in Bass Coast, with Bass Coast Shire Council’s skate strategy aiming to create and upgrade more skate parks in the region.

On film: Inverloch’s Zeke Holden, Wonthaggi’s Angus McGillvray and Inverloch’s Lloyd Edwards were at the clip comp at the Inverloch skate park on Saturday.

