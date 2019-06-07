Posted by brad

Small, passionate crowd at council hearing

Clive Hope of Meeniyan addresses the public hearing.

LESS than 30 people attended the only public hearing of a commission investigating South Gippsland Shire Council.

The hearing of the Commission of Inquiry was held at Korumburra Secondary College.

The commission’s report is due to be submitted to the Victorian Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek by this Thursday.

Some people said the hearing was poorly advertised.

What the public said

Joe Rossi, a developer in Korumburra, raised historical hurdles with council’s planning and engineering departments in relation to his bid to build a supermarket on the former saleyards site in Korumburra, and how he had to wait two years for other planning permits that he said should have taken six months to approve.

Clive Hope of Meeniyan said council was yet to clarify the new direction it wanted – a direction council had said former CEO Tim Tamlin did not fit into.

Mr Hope said the fact a group of councillors were running their own website with selected clips of livestreaming was “not a collegiate attitude”.

David Amor of Korumburra said Mr Tamlin had become stagnant after 10 years in the role and that council had allowed Leongatha to gain businesses that were initially proposed for Korumburra.

“There has been this vendetta that Leongatha comes first,” Mr Amor said.

He said a public meeting about council hosted by the Leongatha Business Association was “one sided” and he was not permitted to talk.

He said the problems began when the council administration rejected the changes some of the new councillors were proposing.

Glenn Wright of Leongatha rejected Mr Amor’s criticism of a Leongatha versus Korumburra ideology, prompting commission chair Frank Vincent to say the commission was interested in inter-town rivalries that “probably extend from football teams”.

Mr Wright said it was unusual for four councillors to resign, including three female councillors who alleged they were bullied by male councillors, and said people were disillusioned by council.

“I believe they should be dismissed and clear the deck and start afresh,” he said.

His wife Shirleyanne Wright called for councillors with a greater knowledge of local laws and the community.

Gus Blaauw of Venus Bay the new councillors were trying to change the “toxic culture” left by the previous council but had met resistance.

“We have one of the highest council rates in Victoria. We have one of the lowest community satisfaction ratings,” he said.

Mr Blaauw said council’s taking over of Yanakie and Long Jetty caravan parks was a “total disaster”.

“I think they have lost more money than what has been published,” he said.

Marie Gerrard-Staton of Korumburra said the community was now receiving more communication and transparency from the new council.

John McCombe of Leongatha said, “The newbie councillors that are there have not had a chance to get their heads around the issues.”

He said the new council was more open and voting blocs have disappeared.

“I’m saying leave them alone and give them a chance,” he said.

Noelene Cosson of the Korumburra Business Association called for a resolution to the council saga for the sake of the community.