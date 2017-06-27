Soldier’s book reunited with family

MACKAY family members were presented with the very valuable book on Sunday at the Korumburra RSL.

Their ancestors, Don and Frederick MacKay, were past veterans of Korumburra.

Over the past three years, members of the Korumburra RSL research team discovered information about Don and Frederick.

The researchers were presented with Fred’s copy of The Anzac Book, and set out to find his family and return it to them.

Frederick was killed in action on August 4, 1916 at Pozieres, France.

His only possession to be returned to Korumburra was his book, sent to his father in 1916.

His family live in England and during their travels in Australia, they stopped by the Korumburra RSL on Sunday to receive the book.

“What the Korumburra RSL have done is incredible and it really means a lot to our family,” descendant Jo Elgar said.

“It’s so precious to us and we are extremely grateful. We can’t thank them enough for reaching out to us.”

The book was a publication sponsored by Charlie Bean and was an anthology of works by an Anzac soldier for publication.

The book purchased by Frederick was copy number 38 and is a very rate first edition leather bound copy.