Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Soldier’s book reunited with family

MACKAY family members were presented with the very valuable book on Sunday at the Korumburra RSL.

Their ancestors, Don and Frederick MacKay, were past veterans of Korumburra.

Over the past three years, members of the Korumburra RSL research team discovered information about Don and Frederick.

The researchers were presented with Fred’s copy of The Anzac Book, and set out to find his family and return it to them.

Frederick was killed in action on August 4, 1916 at Pozieres, France.

His only possession to be returned to Korumburra was his book, sent to his father in 1916.

His family live in England and during their travels in Australia, they stopped by the Korumburra RSL on Sunday to receive the book.

“What the Korumburra RSL have done is incredible and it really means a lot to our family,” descendant Jo Elgar said.

“It’s so precious to us and we are extremely grateful. We can’t thank them enough for reaching out to us.”

The book was a publication sponsored by Charlie Bean and was an anthology of works by an Anzac soldier for publication.

The book purchased by Frederick was copy number 38 and is a very rate first edition leather bound copy.

 

Memorable: family of World War One veterans Don and Frederick MacKay, from left, Luke, Mark, and Jo Elgar, Greg and Fiona Hall and Tim and Geoff Elgar, received Fred’s book from Korumburra RSL researchers on Sunday at the Korumburra RSL hall.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=21734

Posted by on Jun 27 2017. Filed under Featured. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added