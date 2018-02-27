Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 | Posted by

Sound shell proposal advances

THE campaign for a sound shell at a popular Inverloch park is gaining pace.
The community project aims to build a modern performance centre to cater for the many shows already held in The Glade, with a vision to hold even more.
The sound shell is a joint project of the Inverloch and District and Lions Club, Inverloch Tourism Association and Inverloch Rotary Club.
The Lions club is about to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Bass Coast Shire Council to construct the sound shell, and will then turn its efforts to raising the $450,000 needed to make it a reality.
The fixed structure will span 25m across, nine metres deep and six metres high, and will include storage for audio-visual equipment.
Lion Klaus Edel said the sound shell could accommodate a 20 piece orchestra, and include lighting and sound facilities.
“It will complement the natural amphitheatre setting of the parkland and will be used for the Inverloch Jazz Festival, Community Christmas Carols, Rotary’s Music in The Glade, South Gippsland Yacht Club’s Wooden Dinghy Regatta, and the Lions Community Farmers Market,” he said.
“It could also be used for school and community events.”
A community survey about the sound shell proposal last year received 94 percent support.
“It would be an asset for the people of Bass Coast. Once it is built, it will belong to the people,” Mr Edel said.
All going to plan, the sound shell could be operational by Christmas 2018. Mr Edel said naming rights to the sound shell could be given to the donor of a significant sum.
Anyone wishing to donate to the sound shell can phone Mr Edel on 0417 361 436 or email klause@dodo.com.au

Inverloch Sound Shell: an artist’s impression of the sound shell proposed for The Glade in Inverloch.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=24280

Posted by on Feb 27 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added