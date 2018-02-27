Sound shell proposal advances

THE campaign for a sound shell at a popular Inverloch park is gaining pace.

The community project aims to build a modern performance centre to cater for the many shows already held in The Glade, with a vision to hold even more.

The sound shell is a joint project of the Inverloch and District and Lions Club, Inverloch Tourism Association and Inverloch Rotary Club.

The Lions club is about to enter into a memorandum of understanding with Bass Coast Shire Council to construct the sound shell, and will then turn its efforts to raising the $450,000 needed to make it a reality.

The fixed structure will span 25m across, nine metres deep and six metres high, and will include storage for audio-visual equipment.

Lion Klaus Edel said the sound shell could accommodate a 20 piece orchestra, and include lighting and sound facilities.

“It will complement the natural amphitheatre setting of the parkland and will be used for the Inverloch Jazz Festival, Community Christmas Carols, Rotary’s Music in The Glade, South Gippsland Yacht Club’s Wooden Dinghy Regatta, and the Lions Community Farmers Market,” he said.

“It could also be used for school and community events.”

A community survey about the sound shell proposal last year received 94 percent support.

“It would be an asset for the people of Bass Coast. Once it is built, it will belong to the people,” Mr Edel said.

All going to plan, the sound shell could be operational by Christmas 2018. Mr Edel said naming rights to the sound shell could be given to the donor of a significant sum.

Anyone wishing to donate to the sound shell can phone Mr Edel on 0417 361 436 or email klause@dodo.com.au