South Gippsland ladies consolidate Division 2 ranking in country teams

THE Country Teams golf competition was played on Monday, October 1 to Wednesday, October 3.

The district team of South Gippsland ladies were in action at Keysborough on Monday and Cranbourne on Tuesday as they competed in the yearly event.

Having won Division 3 last yea,r they were promoted to Division 2 and the goal set by team manager Anne Walker was to maintain this ranking or improve on it.

The five team round robin draw saw South Gippsland players faced with a challenge as they had to play two 36 hole days and rest on the Wednesday whilst the other teams played.

A team of 10 players is selected with seven participate in each round.

Players were Ally Adams (Wonthaggi), Anne Walker (Wonthaggi), Andrea Thorson (Meeniyan), Dot Christie (Meeniyan), Faye Morris (Phillip Island), Jacqui Baker (Phillip Island), Lee Clements (Korumburra), Rebecca Thomas (Leongatha), Robyn Galloway (Foster) and Toni West (Leongatha).

Unfortunately due to illness Lee Clements had to withdraw at the last moment and Irene Holm (Meeniyan) joined the team.

The first day at Keysborough saw a fabulous result with the team taking home the points in both rounds.

In the first round of matches, South Gippsland was up against South Western and went on to win 5/2.

In the individual matches, Faye Morris led them team off with a beautiful drive down the 10th winning one up, Toni West went down 3/2, Robyn Galloway finished square, Andrea Thorson won 2/1, Ali Adams finished square, Jacqui Baker won 2/1, Bec Thomas won 2/1.

The afternoon’s match against Western was a cliff hanger with South Gippsland taking the honours 4/3.

The round win was decided on the last shot of the day on the temporary 19th par three hole.

Going to the tee, Rebecca Thomas was one down, her opponent had put her tee shot into the green side bunker.

Bec played a fabulous shot to put the pressure right back on her opponent by hitting her drive, pin high on the green.

Her opponent took four shots to ‘get down’ with Bec making the three, squaring the match giving South Gippsland the round win.

In the other individual matches Faye Morris posted her second win with two up, Robyn Galloway squared, Andrea Thorson lost one down, Ally Adams won 4/3, Dot Christie going down 4/2, debut player Jacqui Baker posted her second win 2/1

On day two at Cranbourne, it was tight all morning against East Gippsland and it came down to the last couple of matches out on course.

The result went the other way with East Gippsland winning 4/3.

Faye Morris led the team off the first tee and pushed her opponent all the way finishing up going down 2/1.

Robyn Galloway drove well and had a convincing win 5/4.

Andrea Thorson was all square at the 14th and came home strongly to win two up.

Ally Adams was tenacious and made her opponent ‘earn the win’ going down 3/1.

Dot Christie pushed hard but went down 6/5.

Jacqui Baker went one down on the 18th after a close match.

Bec Thomas reversed the result for us on the 18th, winning one up.

After three rounds in two days, the ladies teed off for their fourth and final round robin match in the afternoon against Dalhousie to complete their 2018 Country Teams campaign and fell short going down 5/2.

Faye Morris led the team off admirably with a well positioned drive on the 10th.

Faye registered a win 2/1.

Robyn Galloway finished on the 16th going down 4/2.

Andrea Thorson powered home with a 6/4 win.

Ally Adams fought hard going down 2/1.

The sentimental pairing of the day was ambassadors of golf Dot Christie with Anne Walker as caddy.

They went down 5/4.

Jacqui Baker had a challenging match going down 7/5.

Bec Thomas pushed Jess Pickwick (Golf Victoria state player) all day going down 4/3.

Thanks goes to the support team of Maxine Eabry (Leongatha), and the caddies Beth Curram and Deb Williams (Foster), Maree Anderson (Wonthaggi), Linda Shannon (Leongatha), Marg Tuckett and Elly Berryman (Woorayl).

The results from the final round on Wednesday saw South Gippsland ladies consolidate their position in Country Teams Division 2 finishing in overall third position.

It was close between all teams and East Gippsland was the winner of the Division.

Anne Walker on behalf of the team thanked all those supporting South Gippsland for their online encouragement and to everyone who made it on course to share every shot with the players.

She also thanked and congratulated the team for their commitment over the two days and whilst being exhausting it was a rewarding, enjoyable and a privilege to have been involved with such a dedicated group.

It was a fabulous result for the men of the district at Rossdale where they won the Division 3 title.

Many of the ladies were there on Wednesday to cheer the men on in their matches against Dalhousie-where South Gippsland only needed to win one match to secure the title.

They in fact won 3.5 to end up squaring with Dalhousie.

This win promotes them to Division 2 next year so it will be great to have both teams playing at the same course.

Well done and congratulations to everyone involved in South Gippsland golf.