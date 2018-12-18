Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 | Posted by

South Gippsland Midweek Ladies Tennis

LAST Tuesday, the grand finals in all sections were played in glorious conditions at Wonthaggi.
All sections had very close games.
Congratulations to all the players and of course the umpires.
The next season of tennis begins in early February.
If you would like a game or can enter a team, please let your local club know or contact the association on the Facebook page South Gippsland Midweek Ladies.
The association covers from Phillip Island to Foster including Korumburra, Grantville and Nyora areas.
Results of grand finals:
Section 1: Inverloch Diamonds 4-37 defeated Bena 2-30.
Section 2A: Bena 4-38 defeated Invy Chicks 2-27.
Section 2B: Grantville 3-36 defeated Nyora 3-29.

Section 1 premiers: from left, Liza Burrows, Lisa Butcher, Jen Scott and Brooke Scapin from the Inverloch Diamonds won the premiership.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=26977

Posted by on Dec 18 2018. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...

Recently Added