South Gippsland Midweek Ladies Tennis

LAST Tuesday, the grand finals in all sections were played in glorious conditions at Wonthaggi.

All sections had very close games.

Congratulations to all the players and of course the umpires.

The next season of tennis begins in early February.

If you would like a game or can enter a team, please let your local club know or contact the association on the Facebook page South Gippsland Midweek Ladies.

The association covers from Phillip Island to Foster including Korumburra, Grantville and Nyora areas.

Results of grand finals:

Section 1: Inverloch Diamonds 4-37 defeated Bena 2-30.

Section 2A: Bena 4-38 defeated Invy Chicks 2-27.

Section 2B: Grantville 3-36 defeated Nyora 3-29.