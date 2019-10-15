South Gippsland summer is a reason to celebrate



MUSICAL SHOWCASE: Kate, Ruby and Mick Adkins of Events by Kate at Inverloch Sounds of Summer in 2018. This year’s concert will be one to remember.

KATE and Mick Adkins of Events By Kate are celebrating 10 years of EBK.

In this time they have created and executed hundreds of weddings and events across Victoria.

“I do not know where the time has gone. In some ways it only feels like yesterday,” Kate said.

“Since starting my own events business, we have been fortunate to meet lots of beautiful people and visit fantastic locations”

Five years ago Kate and Mick started creating their own events in South Gippsland including their biggest, Inverloch Sounds of Summer.

“We are so passionate about our area and wanted to create innovative events that locals could enjoy as well as bringing people to the area,” she said.

“I have loved every event especially Business Boobs and Bubbles and Sounds of Summer. Each was totally different but equally rewarding. Bringing people together is what I love to do. Events help people stop, have fun and feel alive.”

For various reasons Sounds of Summer 2019 will be the last EBK event.

Kate and Mick will continue to manage weddings and events for their clients as well as launching an exciting new product soon.

“EBK is turning 10 in early 2020 and we thought Sounds of Summer is the perfect day to celebrate everything we have achieved over this time,” Kate said.

“The atmosphere at our festival is amazing. So many happy faces, lots of family and friends being together and having fun.

The absolute joy that music brings is incredible, seeing a couple of thousand people singing and dancing is quite extraordinary. Each year I have taken a moment just to take that in and to feel proud.”

This year’s line-up is fantastic, with Aussie icon Kate Ceberano headlining the festival. Kate is a Multi ARIA award-winning artist and has been in the business for over 35 years – writing and performing both jazz and pop music – with seven Platinum and seven Gold albums to her name.

Other artists gracing the stage are Daniel Shaw, runner-up in the 2019 series of The Voice. He is our own version of Ed Sheeran.

Bustamento is a musical ensemble led by renowned Australian musician Nicky Bomba, paying homage to the upbeat rhythms of the Caribbean, covering the Calypso, Mento, Early Reggae and Ska styles.

Local singing sensation Elly Poletti and the shining beam of sunlight that is Alana Wilkinson will also perform at Sounds of Summer.

As always there will be beautiful local food, wine and beer as well as more entertainment for the whole family. All the activations are included in the ticket price.

The VIP marquee will be lots of fun this year with all of our artists popping in for a wine and chat.

A complimentary shuttle bus within the township of Inverloch will be operating and Harley’s Buslines will also be transporting patrons from Korumburra and Leongatha. More details on the website.

Naked Wines have extended their September promotion by offering a $100 wine voucher for every purchase made throughout October.

“Thank you to the community and businesses who have supported our events. We look forward to seeing you all there to help us celebrate and make our final Sounds of Summer the biggest and best yet,” Kate said.

Inverloch Sounds of Summer is on Saturday, December 26 at Thompson Reserve, Inverloch-Venus Bay Road, Inverloch.

Gates open at 3.30pm and the event concludes at 10.30pm.

Tickets: Adult $60+ BF, pensioner/senior $45+ BF, VIP Marquee $90+BF, student $15 + BF, family (two adults and two students) $120+BF, children under five and under are free.

Tickets via Eventbrite or purchase tickets @ Dirty Three Wines Cellar Door, 64 Cashin Street, Inverloch.

Official website: www.inverlochsoundsofsummer.com.au Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/inverlochsoundsofsummer/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inverlochsoundsofsummer/ Hashtag: #inverlochsoundsofsummer