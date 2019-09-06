South Gippsland Woodworkers come out to play



UNIQUE WOOD: Tree burls are the objects of fascination for South Gippsland Woodworkers Teeny Talsma and Eric Miles who hollow out the burls and transform them into unique, decorative bowls.

IN an area dense with wood variations, South Gippsland Woodworkers are in heaven.

“We source a lot of our wood here,” member Teeny Talsma said.

For more exclusive wood pieces, members import special species from overseas – especially tree knots.

Known as burls, these growths can be valuable and fetch a hefty price.

“We hollow them out and then sand the bottom to make them into bowls,” Teeny said.

These decorative bowls, along with a selection of carefully crafted wood objects, were for show and sale during the Leongatha Daffodil Festival.

Members Teeny Talsma and Eric Miles also ran demonstrations of the club’s lathe.

Eric encouraged anyone interested in joining the woodwork club to contact him at esmiles@dcsi.net.au