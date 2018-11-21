Spinners weave their magic
Creative: Koorooman Wool Group member Jan Bear of Inverloch was happy to share her needle felting craft during the sharing day last Wednesday at Coal Creek. Jan makes delightful felt animals and Christmas decorations.
Felting: when it comes to felting, Dawne Wylie of Jumbunna knows a thing or two since she started with The Coal Creek Spinners group in 1980.
She hasn’t missed a meeting in 30 years, many of those years also acting as treasurer. On Sundays and in the school holidays you will find Dawn and members of the group dressed in period costume, volunteering their time at the Coal Creek Community Park and Museum giving demonstrations.
In a spin: Teeny Talsma of Leongatha shows Coronet Bay’s Greer Arnott how to work a hand spindle at Coal Creek last week.
Sharing: Ingrid Riddell and new spinning group member Jo McLeary display some of Ingrid’s superb hand woven scarves during the group’s craft day in Korumburra last Wednesday.
SPINNING, beading, knitting, patchwork, crochet and felting demonstrations and creations were all on show during The Coal Creek Spinners special Sharing Craft Day at the Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra last Wednesday.
The group welcomed newcomers and shared their crafts and a highlight of the day was the working display of a replica 1700s walking wheel spinning machine belonging to Coal Creek Spinner Ingrid Riddell of Bena.
Invented in medieval times, ‘the great wheel’ also known as the walking wheel – a simple spindle mounted sideways, driven by a huge wheel – was faster than the older method of spinning with a hand-spindle.
Coal Creek Spinners were also demonstrating and teaching visitors this craft on the day.
