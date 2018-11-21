Posted by brad

Spinners weave their magic

SPINNING, beading, knitting, patchwork, crochet and felting demonstrations and creations were all on show during The Coal Creek Spinners special Sharing Craft Day at the Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra last Wednesday.

The group welcomed newcomers and shared their crafts and a highlight of the day was the working display of a replica 1700s walking wheel spinning machine belonging to Coal Creek Spinner Ingrid Riddell of Bena.

Invented in medieval times, ‘the great wheel’ also known as the walking wheel – a simple spindle mounted sideways, driven by a huge wheel – was faster than the older method of spinning with a hand-spindle.

Coal Creek Spinners were also demonstrating and teaching visitors this craft on the day.