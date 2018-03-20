STEAM building officially opened

KORUMBURRA Secondary College proudly opened its new science, technology, engineering, arts and maths (STEAM) building on Friday.

The $5.5 million project has been a long time in the making and the school is thrilled with the outcome.

The redevelopment includes the construction of a state of the art Applied Learning Hub with science, food technology, graphics and art learning spaces, together with collaboration space where large groups of students can work together on projects.

The opening was attended by Eastern Region MLC Harriet Shing, Gippsland South MLA Danny O’Brien, McMillan MP Russell Broadbent, and South Gippsland Shire Council’s mayor Cr Lorraine Brunt and Cr Andrew McEwen.

Ms Shing was thrilled to cut the ribbon at the opening, stating the building would bring an abundance of new opportunities to the Korumburra students.

“Today’s the culmination of many years of hard work by the Korumburra Secondary College council, its community, teachers, staff and students,” she said.

“It’s really wonderful to see the opportunities that will flow for students in this state of the art building, which combines the best of flexible and opening learning spaces with state of the art facilities in areas such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Students will immediately get the benefit of this work that has been carefully planned and delivered for the benefit of the entire community.”

Ms Shing said science and technology fields, along with engineering, mathematics and applied mechanical work, were important to the future of work.

“We know that in order to develop these skills in young people, they have to have the facilities that will enable them to experience new and emerging industries, and to gain theoretical and practical understandings in the right environment,” she said.

“That’s why the bricks and mortar component of delivering state of the art school facilities is as important as what is taught in the classroom, and today’s opening really does cement this school as the heart of the community, as well as a real driver for the potential of all students who attend it.”

Acting principal John Wilson said he remembered being approached by former deputy premier Peter Ryan about the project in 2012, and was thrilled to finally see it come to fruition.

Full sets of classes have operated within the building since term four last year, with students across all year levels reaping the benefits.

Mr Wilson said the building will allow students to produce better material, particularly in the areas of design and technology. He also commended the design of the building itself, which is a vast improvement from the 1950s square classrooms.

“We all know the impact light can have on students’ concentration. They are now in an environment that is light and comfortable, and it’s fantastic for them to have a space like that,” he said.

The next project at Korumburra Secondary College will be to upgrade the main building and the general purpose classrooms.