Steering farms towards energy efficiency

AN INFORMATION session was held at Outtrim on Sunday, to help farmers and farm businesses learn ways to become more energy efficient.
Bob Davie from Phillip Island shared his experience and vision to see a zero emissions beef industry.
Kate Chard from SC Group gave participants a chance to ride the EcoCharger electric quadbike, and John Ballis from Gridedge talked to attendees about battery storage and the Latrobe Valley constructed Gridedge/Earthworker Voltswagon, a transportable solar/battery storage trailer.
The information session was hosted by the Energy Innovation Co-operative.
Co-op secretary Susan Davies was pleased with the turn out to the session.
“I have so much admiration for what Bob Davie has done with soil sequestration and other carbon emission reducing actions,” she said.
“He is a model for us all.”
Ms Davies said there was a lot of interest in the EcoCharger electric quadbike.
She was interested in investigating the potential for mobile battery storage on farms, an idea brought up by one of the participants during discussion.
“I have a small farm in Outtrim. Just near us a large dairy farm is installing a 70kw solar system on the dairy,” she said.
“The switch to renewable energy is happening within the farming community and is getting faster all the time.”
Wilco Droppert from Clydebank attended the session and said he was glad information about energy saving on farms was being presented to the community.
“I would like to see more. The more knowledge we can get out in the community about energy innovations, the faster the change will happen,” he said.
Ms Davies said it was great to see some of the region’s larger dairy farmers at the session.

Quiet biking: from left, Kate Chard from SC Group, Daryl Hook from Pound Creek, Steve Dunlop from Middle Tarwin and chair of the Energy Innovation Co-operative Moragh Mackay check out an electric quad bike at the information session held at the Outtrim Hall on Sunday.

