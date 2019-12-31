Posted by brad

Stony Creek hot-to-trot in first meet

LEADING RACE: John Robertson performed well on ‘Landani’ to take out the winnings of the second race at Stony Creek.

THE heat wasn’t the only blistering aspect of Stony Creek on Saturday, with nine brilliant races setting the track alight at the Stony Creek Racing Club’s first race meet of the season.

A crowd of 1,668 racegoers flocked to the course for the ‘Family Day’ meet, enjoying the food, live music and entertainment and races throughout the day.

“At the end of the day it’s a great success when people leave the course happy and there’ve been no incidents on the course, so it was great,” club CEO Sarah Wolf said.

“The races were of a fantastic quality. We had fantastic fields of horses going all throughout the day.”

While the races were the main attraction, the Family Day meant that the club hosted multiple areas of entertainment for children to enjoy, encouraging parents to bring the family for a great day out.

A jumping castle, Kelly Sports area which allowed kids to test their skills at multiple sports, an obstacle course and face painting were all on site.

“The kids had an absolute ball with all of the activities we had on offer and the families really enjoyed their day,” Sarah said.

“I always love it when I can walk around and see that the kids aren’t hassling their parents, who are relaxing, because they’re busy having fun.”

The day also gave an opportunity to local clubs to fundraise, with the club always eager to help out the community.

The Stony Creek and Meeniyan CFA held a crayfish raffle to fundraise for a new piece of equipment, while the Stony Creek Football Netball Club, the Meeniyan Pony Club, the Foster Netball Club and the Korumburra Soccer Club all worked at different stations throughout the day.

Overall, the day was a success for the club and the public and provided those who attended with endless fun during the holiday season.

“Getting the first race meet done successfully is a relief and it means you sort of get rid of all the little kinks and are ready for the rest of the season,” Sarah said.

“The crowd was very happy and for the first meet of the season it was a lovely way to start.”

The club’s next race meet will take place on January 7.

Final results were:

Race one winner – ‘Skilled Artist,’ jockey Patrick Moloney.

Race two winner – ‘Landani,’ jockey John Robertson.

Race three winner – ‘Whero Taupae,’ jockey Jason Maskiell.

Race four winner – ‘Gorgeous Success,’ jockey Daniel Stackhouse.

Race five winner – ‘Pure,’ jockey Patrick Moloney.

Race six winner – ‘Shamrock Joy,’ jockey Clayton Douglas.

Race seven winner – ‘Written Gem,’ jockey Clayton Douglas.

Race eight winner – ‘Dream Brother,’ jockey Daniel Stackhouse.

Race nine winner – ‘Golden Espirit,’ jockey Arron Lynch.