Stony Creek launches season ahead

COMING off the back of a highly successful season Stony Creek Racing Club launched season 2017/2018 with a cocktail party last Friday night, November 24.

The 70 plus guests immediately noticed some of the changes which have already been made with new air conditioners, windows and doors and carpet in the member’s room with plans for painting the rails on the veranda underway.

As well as the refurbished member’s room racegoers may notice the completion of fencing near the member’s area as well as the running rail fencing and some new garden areas; which include new trees and bench seats which will eventually provide shade and seating along the home straight for racegoers.

The Meeniyan Men’s Shed constructed the 10 bench seats and were paid for the materials and labour.

The upgrades, which also include 27 new screens in the betting area, were made possible with funding from Country Racing Victoria and the Victorian Racing Industry Fund (RIF) as well as contributions by the club.

Chairman Paul O’Sullivan welcomed retired jockey Peter Hutchinson as guest speaker who talked of the numerous highs and lows of his illustrious career; one of the highs being the win on Fraar in the 1993 Caulfield Cup as well as being a stable jockey for trainer Colin Hayes.

The lows were some of his horrific race falls including a particularly nasty one at Stony Creek; replayed for those willing to watch on the screen.

Mr O’Sullivan spoke about the club’s continued membership and sponsorship drive with the club hoping to build upon last season’s success.

“We’re very much about the community; if we can all get together we can do some great things,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“We had 7,800 racegoers last season, sponsorship was up and we were nominated as a finalist in the country race club of the year.”

He also acknowledged Ladbroke’s as major sponsor, now in the second year of a three-year sponsorship deal.

The 2017/2018 racing season has five race meetings and begins on Saturday, December 30 with Kid’s Day Out; Monday, January 8 is Ladies Day and Family Day; Wednesday, February 14 is Stony Loves Gippsland day; the Cup meeting is on Sunday, March 11 and lastly it is Publican’s Day on Wednesday, March 28.