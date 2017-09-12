Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Stony takes the flag

THE Reserves grand final was won in the second half on Saturday, with neither team able to take control of the game early.
With a lead of 16 points at the first quarter break, Stony Creek looked to have the game in control; however a strong second quarter from Tarwin got it to within one point at half time.
The swirling wind and intermittent showers made conditions difficult for both teams and while the oval held up well, it did prove slippery at times.
Tarwin failed to maintain its momentum after the long break and only managed to kick two points in the third quarter, while Stony piled on two goals and three points to take a 12 point lead at three quarter time.
Both teams came out firing in the last quarter, but Stony was able to make the most of the ball and managed to kick another four goals to Tarwin’s two.
Stony Creek ended up with a 10 goal haul, to win the game 10.7.67 to 6.5.41.

Winners: Alberton Football Netball League Reserves premiers Stony Creek were thrilled with their win over Tarwin on Saturday.

