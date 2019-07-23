Storm’s Finals Campaign



Storm U15 two squad. Back row: Emilie Jones, Roshelle Thompson, Molly Turner, Amy Gledhill coach, Ava Hicks, Luiza Sulemani and Zoe Haringsma. Front row: Kasey Gambetta, Sasha Williams and Ella Trevaga.

Gippsland Storm Elite Development Netball Club had another successful finals series at the Waverley Netball Centre just before the school break, with six out of the ten Storm squads making the finals.

Storm president Sarah Blackman was very pleased with the outcome.

“It’s just great to see that our development program is continuing to lift the bar, with a great bunch of dedicated coaches constantly pushing the boundaries”.

Out of the six squads, three made the Grand Final, U17 one, U15 one and U15 two.

Simon O’Shanassy’s U15 one squad comfortably won their Grand Final and the two remaining squads were runners up.

“The competition at the Waverley Netball Centre is one of the best junior competitions in Victoria,” Sarah said.

“It’s tremendous to see so many of our country girls going head-to-head with some of the best juniors in the state, constantly striving to improve.”

“We now look forward for another successful spring season at Waverley and our tryout series in October.”