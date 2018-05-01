Students head to bowls state finals

WONTHAGGI Secondary College students Tequila Byrnes-Davies, Mia Wiesser and Mikaela Notley will be competing in the Bowls Victoria Secondary Schools state final on Wednesday, May 2.

The competition is held at the Darebin Bowls Club.

The team stemmed from a program which was run at the Wonthaggi Bowls Club in term one of this year, where a group of Year 9 students from Wonthaggi Secondary College would, each Friday, come to the bowls club, bowl with the police and bowls club members and be introduced to local service providers.

The program was run by Wonthaggi Blue Light and Wonthaggi Police with the support of the Bass Coast Shire and Aquasure.