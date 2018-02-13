Students to learn cyber safety

MARY MacKillop Catholic Regional College is taking steps to ensure its students are safe online by educating all year levels and parents on cyber-bullying this term.

Author of Sexts, Texts and Selfies and public speaker, Susan McLean, will be visiting the Horn Street campus next Wednesday (February 21) to present a workshop to the senior year levels, while all parents are invited to attend an information session in the evening.

Deputy principal Kieran O’Dwyer said the workshops would provide resources to students, who spend plenty of time on social media platforms.

“I liken the issue of cyber-bullying to the idea that we are caring for our students in an unsupported schoolyard,” he said.

“When the students are online, we and their parents are not there to support them, and that is where a significant part of bullying occurs. Students and their peers have the abilities to hide behind false pretences on their profiles.”

Ms McLean’s workshop will be delivered as part of Mary MacKillop College’s wellbeing program ‘Being Courageous’ which all students are required to participate in for 50 minutes a fortnight.

“The aim of the program is to encourage students’ participation in enhancing their wellbeing and safety,” Mr O’Dwyer said.

“Having Susan as the frontline of the presentation will give our students and our wider school community an opportunity to be educated in matters relating to cyber-bullying and safety.”

Mary MacKillop has a zero tolerance cyber-bullying policy in place to ensure any students harassing or offending others online are disciplined appropriately.

Students are not permitted to take their phones into the classroom, however they can be used over recess and lunch times.

Ms McLean’s student workshop will focus on how young people can engage in safe behaviours online, while helping them to gain a better understanding about the impact of their digital footprint.

The parents-only workshop will aim to up-skill them following the theme “How to keep your child safe in the digital space.”

Ms McLean will give parents strategies and skills on how to best safe guard their children.