Stunning flowers on show

A BREATHTAKING display was arranged for the 61st annual Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show.

The show opened at 1.30pm on Friday afternoon, after the judging was completed.

This year’s Champion Daffodil winner was Inverloch’s Maureen Masterman.

Other winners included member’s best bloom winner Heather Sullivan, open daffodil winner Glenice Griggs and best bloom in bulbs winner Josie Rutherford.

All judges were accredited by the Australian Horticultural Judging Association.

With a new set out in Memorial Hall this year, the show had a fresh, open vibe that was extremely appealing to show-goers.

Thanks to the Leongatha Men’s Shed, the Leongatha Horticultural Society had beautifully varnished shelves to put flower displays on.

“We approached the Leongatha Men’s Shed with this project, and they did a wonderful job. It looks beautiful,” floor manager Sue Thompson said.

Ms Thompson said this year’s selection of native plants had grown since last year.

“The Australian Plant Society and our members put a lot of work into making our native section a lot bigger this year. Unfortunately, this year’s frost affected the number of cut flowers entered in the show, but the number for daffodil entries was similar to last year,” she said.

On top of these displays, the show also featured a stunning camellia display and photography display.

Show goers were also treated to Devonshire tea.

The show was open to the public from Friday to Sunday.

Achievement: Leongatha’s Heather Sullivan won the member’s best bloom at the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show. Ms Sullivan is a member of the Leongatha Horticultural Society.

Well done: Leongatha’s Glenice Griggs was the open daffodil winner at the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show.

Green thumbs: Leongatha’s Jackson and Harrison Witherow won second and first prize respectively for their decorated boots at the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show.

Perfect bunches: from left, Traralgon’s Sharynne Burton and Merrilyn McDonald bought daffodils from Leongatha’s Daffodil and Floral Show on Friday.

Prize winner: Outtrim’s Josie Rutherford won an award for her Fritillaria “Oblique” in the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show on Friday.

Impressed: Leongatha Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Brenton Williams and daughter Matilda admired the displays at the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show on Friday.

Great work: from left, Leongatha Horticultural Society members Joy Dyson, Shirley Turton and Lillian Brittain worked tirelessly to bring the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show together.

Beautiful daffodils: from left, Leongatha’s Susan Hanson and Lizzie, Alex and Robyn Spiller loved looking at all the displays at the Leongatha Daffodil and Floral Show on Friday.

