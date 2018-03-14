Support to build new netball courts

LEONGATHA Football Netball Club needs your help to fund its two new netball courts.

The State Government and South Gippsland Shire Council have each funded $100,000 to the $300,000 project.

The remainder of the cost will be funded by the club, and the committee will be calling on local businesses and individuals for sponsorship and donations.

This is an important project for the club, as it will give the netballers the opportunity to play and train outdoors. They currently use the facilities in Leongatha SPLASH.

“The (Gippsland Football Netball) league has allowed us to play at SPLASH, but it is an outdoor sport. This project has been 20 years in the making,” club president Jeanne Dekker said.

The need for new courts will become more prevalent at the start of the 2018 season. The Parrots are playing a home game on Good Friday, and will be unable to use the facilities at SPLASH due to the public holiday.

The Leongatha and District Netball Association has allowed the club to use the outdoor courts during the Good Friday clash, but the new courts will be extremely beneficial to help the club operate independently.

After construction of the courts is complete, Leongatha can become an option to host finals for its league, which will bring more people into the town and boost the local economy.

The club will also have its own storage space for equipment. This will reduce the overhead it currently has to pay to house the equipment.

Leongatha based company Considine and Johnston was awarded the tender, and will begin works on the project as soon as possible.

Ms Dekker said it has taken a lot of legwork to get the project off the ground, and thanked those who have shown their support throughout the process.

If you would like to make a donation towards Leongatha Football Netball Club’s netball court project, contact Jeanne Dekker on 0427 044 778.