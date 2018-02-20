Posted by brad

Surfing opens doors

SURFERS of all abilities gathered together on Saturday in Inverloch with support from the Disabled Surfers Association.

Inverloch’s Jodie Cvetovac organised the event, now in its second year, and said it was great to see everyone out hitting the waves.

“We ran one event last February and we are hoping that given the success of today we may run two events next year, depending on funding,” she said.

“We had 120 volunteers turn out to assist our surfers which was fantastic to see. There were about 75 surfers out on the water.”

Members of the Disabled Surfers Association Mornington came down for the day which also saw the Inverloch Surf Lifesaving Club host a barbeque for participants.

Committee member Tanya Starkey said it was rewarding to see surfers of all abilities in the water supporting one another.

“My husband and I have lived in Inverloch for years and he goes surfing all the time. We are lucky we have this beautiful beach and the opportunity to surf whenever we want. Not everybody has that opportunity,” she said.

“So it was really rewarding to share this experience with people from across the state. Seeing them feeling supported and safe on the water was fantastic.”