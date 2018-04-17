Suspense builds for FAMDA’S new thriller

FAMDA is preparing to bring to Foster the exciting contemporary Australian drama, The Web, a suspense thriller by Kate Mulvany.

The Web explores the power of the internet, where it takes only a nanosecond to send a compromising photo to thousands and the news, real or fake, can spread in a blink to millions.

The setting is a small rural town where you need to be tough to survive, life is full of tension and an isolated lonely boy finds friends on the world wide web.

The play’s title could refer to the internet but it might also suggest the web of lies which turn the story into a gripping whodunit.

Bringing it all to life is experienced director, Sue Lindsay, and her talented cast.

The central characters are two teenage boys who communicate via the internet, creating a web of intrigue and mystery.

Wonthaggi student, Will Thatcher, and Foster based Chenneth Weeraratne play these lead roles with Katelyn Hollins from Wonthaggi as a teenage girl.

Jo Street has a pivotal role as the mother of one of the boys.

Jo has been seen on stage frequently with both Leongatha Lyric Theatre and FAMDA including playing major roles in The Rainmaker and Educating Rita for Lyric, and The Peppercorn Tree and Australia Day with FAMDA.

Andrew Farrell appears as the local policeman in The Web.

Remembered by many for his performance as Judas in Lyric’s Jesus Christ Superstar, Andy performed with FAMDA much more recently in the one act play, Flora of the Prom.

Taking on multiple roles in The Web is Evy Nye who first performed with FAMDA in Waratah the Musical and has just finished acting with Lyric in California Suite.

The Web is truly a whodunit for the modern age and a fascinating exploration of isolation, friendship, and what happens when social experiments go frighteningly wrong.

See it all come to life on stage in an intriguing mixture of magic realism and psychological thriller.

Although its subject matter is dark, there are many funny moments and there are universal truths as we see each of the characters striving to find love in various ways.

FAMDA’s production of The Web hits the stage at the Foster War Memorial Arts Centre between April 27 and May 5.

Performances are at 8pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesday, May 2 with matinées at 2pm on Sunday, April 29 and Saturday, May 5.

Book tickets online from famda.org.au or trybooking.com/VAHI. Tickets are also available through Main Street Revelations in Foster or by phoning 5682 1381.