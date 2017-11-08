Posted by brad

Swan champ appointed new Demon coach

EXCITEMENT is building at Meeniyan with news former Sydney Swans champion footballer Stephen Wright has been appointed the Senior coach of the Meeniyan Dumbalk Football Netball Club (MDU) for the next two seasons.

Wright is an AFL Sydney / South Melbourne team of the century member and Sydney Swans Hall of Famer.

A real coup for the MDU club Wright is looking forward to the challenge of coaching at the club having just relocated to Phillip Island permanently from Melbourne.

Wright takes over from 2017 MDU senior coach Tom Coray who will be staying on at the club as assistant coach.

The MDU Club is coming off a very tough year on the football side of the Alberton League competition having finished last on the ladder and Wright’s appointment has been welcomed by new club president Jason Harris who will be taking over from Andrew Macrie.

Harris said, “There is an air of excitement around the club, it is now up to the footballers to step up and steel themselves for the task of regaining respect as a competitive team in all grades of football.

The club is thrilled to welcome Wright to the club and maintains the appointment of a person of his calibre will generate a massive upside of interest going forward into 2018.

Wright’s playing and subsequent coaching career reads like a manual of hard work, commitment, development and success.

During his 246 games with South Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, where he won two Bob Skilton medals for best and fairest. Wright represented Victoria twice, NSW twice and an Australia verser Ireland International Rules match in 1990.

Since then he has been involved in coaching from 1992 where he started out at Clarence Football Club in the Tasmanian Football League wining back to back premierships in 1993 and 1994 and runner up in 1995 as a playing coach.

While in Tasmania Wright coached the Tasmanian State team and following his Tasmanian journey he moved on to coach Central Districts in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) and finished runner up in the 1996 and preliminary finalist in 1997 and was awarded SANFL Coach of the Year in 1996.

From 1997 to 2000 Wright coached the ACT Rams in the TAC Cup competition with much success with the team reaching the preliminary finals. Coaching stints at Queanbeyan Tigers in the AFL Canberra League, at Western Creek Wildcats also in that league, North Ballarat Football Club (VFL), the Caulfield Grammarians Footbal Club (VAFA), Highett Football Club and at the original Oakleigh District Club where he started his decorated playing career.

In 2010 he coached the Southern Football League Interleague team and since 2013 Wright has coached Murrumbeena Football Club and making it to grand finals in 2015 and 2017, in the Southern Football League 2nd Division.

Harris and club stalwart John Matthews are excited about the year ahead, but also very mindful the appointment of Wright is just the beginning of the club’s big challenges ahead to climb back up the ladder.

As for Wright he said he is looking forward to the challenge ahead with great enthusiasm.

He is also pleased son Josh will be joining the MDU club for season 2018 and with his strong marking and kicking skills will prove a valuable addition to the Demon Senior ranks.

Completing the football coaching team will be Sam Turner who will be in charge of the Reserves and Mark Cantwell the Thirds.

Harris is also pleased Ebony Best has been reappointed as the club’s head netball coach and with four premiership wins in 2017, including the club’s first A Grade pennant in 40 years the club has a strong platform for all MDU supporters to get behind the club in 2018.

The club is inviting Demon supporters and anyone who would like to come and be part of the club to come along to the special Meet the Coach family day and barbecue on Sunday, November 19 at the MDU club and it is also hoped all football and netball players from all grades, supporters and families will attend.