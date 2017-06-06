Tarwin win in close shave

TARWIN scraped in with the points after a close tussle with Stony Creek on Saturday.

The back lines on both sides were the star of the show and neither team could make a clear break.

The Lions started the match well with two early goals, whilst Tarwin was kept to one.

Andrew Logan and Kane Airdrie performed well together in the Lions’ back line and worked over time to keep the Sharks out.

Five points separated the opposing sides going into the first break.

The second quarter was much the same. The Lions’ Dylan Zuidema won clearances in the ruck, which provided the team with opportunities at goal.

However, the Sharks were ready to make a comeback and kicked three goals for the quarter, led by Troy Toussaint.

The Lions maintained the lead with a goal of its own and went into the half time break just seven points ahead.

Although Tarwin took the lead in the third quarter, it was still anyone’s match.

The Lions added another two majors to its score, but let the Sharks slip away with four.

The pressure well and truly continued into the fourth quarter, but the Lions couldn’t regain the lead.

Needing two goals to take the win, the Lions faltered and were defeated by just 10 points.

Goal scoring was shared between multiple goal kickers on both sides with Toussaint kicking three for the Sharks, and Wayne Stewart and Kerem Baskaya kicking two for the Lions.

The final score was Stony Creek 8.5.53 to Tarwin 9.9.63.

Stony Creek is feeling quietly confident about its upcoming match against MDU. Tarwin will take on Foster at its home ground.