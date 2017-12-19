Taylah to compete for Victoria

LEONGATHA’S Taylah Brown earned a place on the U17 Victorian State Netball Team.

This is the second time Taylah’s talents have been recognised at state level, having previously captained the U15 state team.

“It was a massive surprise and an honour,” Taylah said about her selection.

“I missed out on bottom age U17s, but it was such a great experience to be able to lead the girls as captain in U15s.”

The top 40 netballers underwent four trainings at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Parkville, with the last training held on December 10.

The top 12 formed the U17s team, and the rest formed the development squad.

Taylah – predominately a defender – has a challenge ahead of her, as she will be training to play centre with the state team.

“I’m looking forward to taking the opportunity to learn how to play centre and improve my game,” she said.

Taylah’s ambition for the U17 state team is to win gold at the National Championship to be held from April 16 to 22 in Adelaide.

Her goal is to one day play for Australia.

Taylah has been playing netball since she was nine years old. She started out playing for Mount Eccles in the Leongatha and District Netball Association, and now plays for the Leongatha Parrots. In the 2017 season, she played A Grade and U17s for the Parrots.

On Wednesdays, she plays in the Victorian Netball League in Boroondara Express’ U19 side.

Taylah studied Year 11 at Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College this year but – having received a scholarship – she will study Year 12 at Wesley College and will play netball on the school team.