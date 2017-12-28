Posted by brad

Taylor to train the Tigers

PREMIERSHIP player Josh Taylor has stepped up and taken over the role of Seniors coach at the Mirboo North Football Netball Club.

Former coach Clancy Bennett – who led the Tigers to an incredible and unprecedented premiership victory in the 2017 season – passed over the role due to work commitments, giving Taylor the opportunity to take on new challenges.

Taylor has played a whopping 10 seasons of Senior footy with the Tigers, and has coached the U18s for five years.

“I have a passion for coaching, and getting involved in coaching Senior footy is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said.

“The U18s finished in the top three this year, and coaching them has been a really good experience.”

Brayden Wilson has taken over the U18s coaching role, and Bennett is the junior development coach.

Taylor is looking forward to the 2018 season, and is already seeing great numbers at training.

The Tigers trained for four weeks in the lead up to Christmas with around 50 players participating, including younger players looking for a little more experience.

The Tigers have also recruited well, and have only lost two of the premiership players.

Taylor said he shared a similar game style to Bennett, and is likely to reinforce many of Bennett’s training strategies. Training will start back up again on January 15, and will run two to three times a week.

Taylor described the 2017 premiership win as “unreal” and is looking to have the Tigers back to in the finals next season.

“It’s (the final) still a bit fresh, but it’s something I will back on and be satisfied with,” he said.

“I’m hoping we make finals again next season. The Tigers have been in the finals for 16 years in a row, and hopefully we can keep that going. If we make finals – preferably top three – and all the guys are fit at the end of the season, that would be good an outcome for both Seniors and Reserves.”