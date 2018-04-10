Team event raises money

SOUTH Gippsland Team Penning handed more than $12,800 to the Vanderland family of Leongatha on Sunday, in support of their son Elliot.

Club treasurer Anna Holwerda said the fundraising auction held on Saturday night raised around $9000 for the cause.

“We sold 10 hectares of oversowing for $1000, two Angus steer calves for $520 and a pony for $500,” she said.

“All the items sold were donated.”

The auction was run by agents from SEJ and Landmark.

Both days of the event saw around 55 competitors take to the arena, for South Gippsland Team Penning’s first event since it formed last December.

Club president Stan Harris said people travelled from all over Victoria for the inaugural event.

He said the club decided to raise money for the Vanderland family after hearing about Elliot’s plight from stock transporter Dave Dorling.

“I said we wanted to hold a charity event and that we wanted to help a local family and Dave told me about the Vanderlands,” he said.

“Dave donated the transport for the event and locals Cam and Cheryl Delbridge and John Giliam donated the cattle.”

Mr Harris said the event ran well, with plenty of positive feedback received about the new club and its event.

Elliot’s father Ian Vanderland said he was thankful to the club for its efforts.

“A huge thank you to everyone in their community for their support, including South Gippsland Team Penning and Dowling Transport,” he said.