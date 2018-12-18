Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 | Posted by

Teens create arts vibe

TEENAGERS in South Gippsland are bringing live music and arts to the region while developing valuable life skills.
They are members of the South Gippsland FReeZA committee – aged 12 to 25 – that works with South Gippsland Shire Council to present live music and arts events, and create opportunities for youngsters to perform.
The current FReeZA committee has presented 25 events over three years and the State Government will give $73,500 to council over the next three calendar years to continue FReeZA.
Committee member Hannah Perry of Leongatha said, “It’s a great opportunity to meet with like-minded youth and hang out in a friendly environment.”
Another committee member, Laura Brennan, also of Leongatha, has enjoyed being involved in songwriting and event management workshops, and skate, music and art competitions, as well as being involved in music festivals and the Leongatha Daffodil Festival.
She even met Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.
Committee member Isla Hickey of Leongatha said in the next three years, the committee would run outdoor films, a hip hop lab, video workshop, and skating and arts events.
Councillors were impressed by the young people’s enthusiasm for their roles when they briefed council last Wednesday, with mayor Cr Don Hill saying, “The skills you are learning you will take through your whole life.”

Movers, shakers: from left, Isla Hickey, Hannah Perry and Laura Brennan, all of Leongatha, are members of the South Gippsland FReeZA committee that organises arts events for South Gippsland youth.

