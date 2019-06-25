Teens have 500 reasons to smile



LOOK OUT: Ryan Treacy and Lachlan Aulich were quick off the mark.

THERE were thrills and spills at Mary MacKillop College last week for the running of the MacKillop 500 cardboard car race.

Students, staff, parents and grandparents attended the event now in its third year.

Students from the Year 11 Business Management and Year 10 Money and Markets, and Law and Finance classes undertook the design, organisation and management of the event, and were given ‘hands-on’ experience as business operators.

While the rain held off, all the cars did a parade lap before racing began on the challenging track.

There was much excitement and intense competition in each of the three qualifying heats as homeroom ‘racing teams’ attempted to win a place in the premier event of the day, the MacKillop 500.

This year’s track had lots of twists and turns and tested students’ skills.

A hilarious spectacle of close-matched racing ensued.

While there were not roaring engines, the dominant sounds were pounding feet, tearing cardboard and laughing children.

Winners of this year’s event was 8D, with 7D second and 9B third. The best car award went to 8A.

Principal David Leslie said South Gippsland businesses had been wonderful in their backing on the day.

“The business people who have helped us have set a great example of positive community leadership,” he said,

“At Mary MacKillop College events like this help prepare our students to be good community leaders themselves.”

Between MacKillop 500 sponsorships and food stalls, $3190.55 was raised.

The money will go to the Mary MacKillop Walkathon, a fundraising arm for many charities.