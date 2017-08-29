Tuesday, August 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Teens learn Indigenous culture

KORUMBURRA Secondary College has this year facilitated a whole school Indigenous experience with a focus on the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

In the past, students have enjoyed excursions to Melbourne to visit museums and various sights and talk about indigenous culture.

“This year we thought we would try something special, something memorable for our whole school,” English teacher Melissa Neill said.

“We wanted to provide students with a genuine opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture and to proudly share in a complete and balanced perspective of Australian history.”

The college recently welcomed three members of the organisation Cultural Infusion to learn about Indigenous culture, including dancing and face painting techniques.

Traditional: from left, Korumburra Secondary College students Aaron Turton, Jay Walker, Jed Harris and Tyson Fievez learnt Indigenous dance routines.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=22384

Posted by on Aug 29 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...
  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...

Recently Added