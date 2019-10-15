Teens steal the stage



















TRYING to keep their balance while navigating the tricky tightrope between being a kid and a teenager on the first day of middle school was the basis for one of the fabulous plays, School Daze performed by the drama students at Newhaven College last Thursday evening.

The second offering performed by the senior students, Among Friends and Clutter by Lindsay Price, involved a huge montage of characters who expertly tackled mature relationship issues surrounding friends, family and love.

Both plays were brilliantly directed by the talented Lauren White who deserves a huge pat on for helping to deliver two wonderful plays at the school that were thoroughly enjoyed by appreciative audiences last week.

Middle school students gave the audience plenty to laugh about and reflect on as they gave some insight into that first day of middle school that for some could be a funhouse, while for others a hall of horrors and moments best forgotten.

Some 59 students took to the stage and there wasn’t a weak link and gave those attending lots of laughs, but plenty to think about after these two though provoking performances.