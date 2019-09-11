Posted by brad

Teens to tackle tournament

YOUNG TALENT: Mary MacKillop College students will compete in the Tournament of Minds state final this Sunday.

BEST of luck to Mary MacKillop College students who will compete in the state final of the Tournament of Minds this Sunday.

The school’s STEM, Arts and Literature teams will compete at La Trobe University, Bundoora.

They recently succeeded at the Churchill round of the event.

Tournament of Minds is a problem solving program for teams of students from years 7-10.

The first competition round begins on day one of term three when teams receive a long term challenge and are given six weeks to prepare their response as a 10 minute presentation.

Teams are also given a spontaneous challenge on the day of competition to strengthen and test their resolve.