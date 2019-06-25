The coach Powering Gippsland footy’s development



Rhett has made it a priority to develop young footballers in Gippsland and has done so successfully.

After a successful playing career and a stint in aged care, Leongatha icon Rhett McLennan has found success in yet another field – coaching.

Rhett, who played over 300 games for various senior teams including Leongatha and won three premierships during his career, is undertaking his fifth year as a coach at the Gippsland Power.

This is his first year as head coach after serving as an assistant under Lee Brown for four years.

Throughout his time at the club he has helped to develop some of the best young talent the region has to offer, something he now has a love for.

“I really enjoy helping people and I suppose I’m very lucky in the sense that my passion since I could walk has been football, like a lot of blokes,” Rhett said.

“I get great enjoyment out of imparting knowledge on the kids.”

Helping people is nothing new to Rhett, who for six years was the CEO of ‘Prom Country Aged Care, assisting retired or aged people in their later years of life.

Rhett finds his experience in helping these people and coordinating staff has helped with his coaching career.

“There are definitely similarities between the two, like having the ability to communicate to people with different personalities,” he said.

“Sometimes you have to speak to someone and sometimes showing them will have better impact. Coaching 40 kids really isn’t too different to managing 104 staff.”

While he learned a lot during his time in aged care, the change in careers has been a much-welcomed one for Rhett.

He has been extremely successful in developing young Gippsland talent and finds it to be very rewarding.

“I get a great buzz out of watching players I’ve influenced progressing and even playing at AFL level,” he said.

“You get major satisfaction out of seeing guys do well at the next stage, whether it be Vic Coutry or AFL”

There’s proof in the pudding too, with AFL players Josh Dunkley, Xavier Duursma, Tom Papley, Harry McKay and Ben Ainsworth all receiving guidance from Rhett before making the big smoke.

The Gippsland Power have been strong so far this season, sitting in third spot in the NAB League.

They are undoubtedly in safe hands with Rhett, who will continue to make developing young players his priority.

“My goal is to always improve the players that we’ve got playing and then whatever happens in my career it’ll be the same principle, just trying to help people.”