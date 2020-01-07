Posted by brad

The Living End rocks the hill

Another star studded line-up of performers entertained the crowd at Krowera’s NYE on the Hill concert.

A sell-out crowd flocked to the seventh NYE on the Hill at Krowera to see in the new year.

LOCAL ACT: Imogen Price of Phillip Island and band members performed at NYE on the Hill last week.

RENOWNED Australian band The Living End headlined the annual NYE on the Hill concert at Krowera last week.

The band brought their energetic punk rock music to the hill in a show that featured a mix of big name and emerging acts together for a memorable show to bring in the new year.

Held on the McLaren family’s farm, the seventh annual event sold out, with music fans drawn by such performers as Trophy Eyes, Slowly Slowly, Gretta Ray and Birdz.

The concert featured a packed program from December 30 to January 1, with Phillip Island performer Imogen Price one of the last to play.

The boutique music and camping festival was limited to 3000 people, such is its popularity.