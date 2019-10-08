The Star shines more brightly



FRESH NEW LOOK: (L-R) bringing you all the latest news from the Leongatha district and wider South Gippsland region are journalists Matt Dunn and Grace Griffith, general manager Helen Bowering, editor Brad Lester, general manager Tony Giles, and journalists Daniel Renfrey and Deb Lucas.

BUCKING a worldwide trend, The Great Southern Star will be increasing its circulation and will boast more than 20,000 readers in print and online from next Tuesday, October 15 in a new look local newspaper.

Since 1890 The Star has been bringing readers the latest news from around the area and that will continue.

However your new look local is set to get a whole lot better with more regional news, a bigger circulation, and a regional presence in the South Gippsland, Bass and Wellington shires.

For readers this means a lot more news and for businesses it will mean you can promote your business to the greater South Gippsland region and beyond.

The Star boasts a proud tradition in the local area and general managers Helen Bowering and Tony Giles look forward to the exciting new look Star to be launched on Tuesday, October 15 that will incorporate the Yarram Standard.

Mrs Bowering said, “The award winning Great Southern Star will continue to be a voice for the local community and cover all the big breaking news in the local region on a weekly basis.

“The Star will continue to promote the many positives about this local area and the fabulous businesses throughout the region to a much bigger readership.

“We are excited to offer an increased circulation and look forward to spreading the good news.”