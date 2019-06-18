Posted by brad

Third quarter Dogs take down Sea Eagles

Beau Vernon addressed his senior players at quarter time in the close fought match against Inverloch-Kongwak on Saturday at Cowes.

INVERLOCH-KONGWAK went into their Saturday game against second spot Phillip Island hoping for a four-quarter effort but could not prevent a third term Bulldog onslaught in an 81-68 loss.

The away side had started the game well, only trailing to the Dogs by four points at half-time, but lost their structure in the third quarter.

“To beat the best teams like Phillip Island we have to maintain our structure and meet their physicality,” coach Tom McQualter said.

“We dropped our structure when they kicked a couple in the third term, which isn’t much, but it’s enough against a quality side.”

Although the Island started behind, their third quarter run, led by Cameron Pederson who did a bit of everything, was enough to give them a healthy 21-point lead at the final break.

Pederson did not have his usual big impact, but his two goals and consistent pressure were valuable in his side’s win.

“I thought our big guys did a good job of somewhat limiting the influence of Pederson where they could,” coach McQualter said.

“I also thought Corey Casey was fantastic; he had around 15-20 tackles on the inside and worked hard.”

Casey was indeed a significant part of his team’s positive play throughout the game, helping the midfield stay competitive and giving his team a chance to get back into the final term.

Fast play and ball use out of the middle gave target men like Van Driel and Hawking chances they took, managing to reduce the full-time lead to 13 points.

While Pederson and his PI teammates were too hard for the Sea Eagles to overcome, coach McQualter is satisfied with his team’s performance and confident going forward.

“They’re the reigning premiers and despite the loss I think this was our best performance of the year,” he said.

“I don’t think we need to change much; we’ll continue to back our players and structures heading into next game.”

The Sea Eagles will take on the Industrials next round, a good chance to get back to winning ways.

Phillip Island will take on fifth spot Bunyip, which should be a blinder.



Seniors: Phillip Island 11.15.81 defeated Inverloch Kongwak 18.8.68.

Reserves: Phillip Island 12.12.84 defeated Inverloch Kongwak 8.8.56.

Thirds: Phillip Island 11.13.79 defeated Inverloch Kongwak 6.7.43.

Fourths: Phillip Island 8.4.52 defeated Inverloch Kongwak 4.4.28