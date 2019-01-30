Three centuries for OMK

Tough day: Senal De Silva bowling for Glen Alvie took 2/122 but went for more than six runs an over.

OMK is on the warpath of a top four finish after a mammoth effort with the bat on Saturday scoring 9/476 off 75 overs.

The openers got the innings off to a bright start but it was Daniel Mock scoring back to back tons who made the first century with 110 after opener Jesse Van Rooye had made 42. Ryan Williams chipped in with 40 before the next ton was scored by Tom Keily. The Diggers weren’t about to take the foot off the pedal either as Peter Dell smashed 110 not out to put the team in a commanding position.

Kelvin Simpson didn’t give up for Glen Alvie with a mighty effort of 5/56 from 15 overs; a brilliant effort considering the carnage around him.

Nerrena 1/25 in reply is in pretty good shape as it chases Kilcunda Bass’s score of 166. Top scorer for Killy was Andrew Donohue’s 40 opening the innings with Stephan Leman finishing 38 not out. Tim Wightman claimed 5/61 for the Red Caps.

Inverloch’s progress was slow but it didn’t help its end score when it finished on 125 against the Workers on the turf in Wonthaggi; taking the runs off 70.4 overs at less than two per over.

Opener Brett Debono scored 47 despite the disastrous start which saw Newman out for a duck with no score on the board. Later Walter Taberner scored 33 not out and Tom McQualter 23 in a 49 run partnership.

James Sheerin claimed 3/44 and Ryan Birkett 2/16 for the Workers.

Korumburra has battled hard to put 7/171 on the board against Phillip Island at Korumburra recreation reserve.

Daniel Lloyd was the backbone of the innings, his 72 runs included 13 fours. Charith Keerthisinghe took 3/60 whilst Tom Officer took 2/23.