Tigers foster team effort in big win



Foster’s Matthew Clark takes to the skies for a big mark against Toora.

TEN separate goal-kickers got on the board for Foster in their home game against Toora on Saturday.

The Tigers ran rampant in the second half to record an impressive 165-39 win and maintain their excellent form.

Player-Coach Brad Rooney was thrilled with his team’s intent to share the ball.

“We’ve started to be a bit more unselfish and look for guys in better spots, which is great,” he said.

“A lot of the forwards were looking inboard for a better option and we were executing the skills. It was pleasing to kick more goals than points for once.”

While the home side was able to gain a 60-28 lead by half-time, they were not looking like their typical selves and allowed Toora to get their hands on a lot of the footy.

This had a lot of coach Rooney’s attention and saw him refocus the side at the main break.

“We were only just going in the first half and had a bit of complacency, maybe due to the fact we’d already secured top spot,” he said.

“I gave them a slight bake at half-time and told them to switch on and get back to playing our structures in the second half, and we got on top, especially in the middle.”

The change was noticeable in the second half, with the Tigers blitzing Toora in the third term.

The away side was kept goalless for the entire quarter while Foster piled on seven through hard contest work and selfless play up front, leading 105-33 at the final break.

Taking most advantage of this was forward Tom McGowan, who had six goals for the day and consistently got his teammates involved.

“Tom ended up with six but would have handed off about that many as well, which is great for him,” coach Rooney said.

“Being more team-oriented has been a focus for him over the last month so it’s good to see him get some himself and pass some off.”

Despite having top spot sewn up, coach Rooney’s team will head into their matchup with an in-form Fish Creek looking to maintain their consistent play.

“We’ve got to use it as a building block toward the finals rather than going through the motions.”

“I’d rather be going into finals with some good team form.”

Seniors: Foster 24.21.165 d Toora 5.9.39.

Reserves: Foster 30.11.191 d Toora 0.1.1.