Tight matches dominate A2

DESPITE the respective positions on the ladder the one day games in A2 all remained entertaining and close.

Ladder leaders Poowong Loch 4/169 survived a determined Imperials which eventually went down by 14 runs, finishing on 8/155.

Poowong Loch batted first and accumulated its runs due to opener Jacob Bardwell making 67 and Colin Knox 43 not out. Aaron Bardwell opened with 17 and he and Jacob contributed 70 for the first wicket.

In reply Gary Sauvarin opening for Imps scored 41 and Jack Ginnane 48 to give Imps a big chance before the innings fell away. Alan Jenkins 3/32 was the best of the Poowong Loch bowlers.

Koonwarra/Leongatha RSL pushed its finals claims making 6/154 batting first to defeat MDU 140.

Colin McPhee opening for Koony managed a top score of 57. Sean Parker finished 39 not out but the total meant it was going to go down to the wire.

Steven Arnup claimed the most wickets for United taking 3/28 including a good caught and bowled of Arnup.

The Cougars came out bowling with intent and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. MDU’s tail wagged with T Sinclair making 29 and other bats trying to pull together the win but Koony held firm.

For the Cougars Jordan Pickersgill claimed 3/16, Josh Hastings 2/6 and Ben Perry 2/9.

Foster 150 batting first tried hard to defend but in the end Wonthaggi Miners made 7/155 from 35 overs to achieve a good win.

Graeme Watkins opened for the Tigers making 47 including five 4’s and a six but fell short of his half century making 47. Next best scorer was Daniel O’Keefe 28 but the Tigers’ innings fell away, being dismissed in the 40th over. James Honeysett’s 3/19 and Jonothan Rumbold’s 3/34 were the standouts for Miners.

Opener Blake Andrighetto made 37 for Miners despite the setback of losing Jason O’Reilly for 3 and first drop Daniel Loos for 9. The middle order fired up with Paul Nelson contributing 34 and Josh Andrighetto 37 not out.

Nerrena had the bye.