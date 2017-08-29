Toora’s weekend of history

THE Toora and District Family History Group presented a fantastic display for the community and interested visitors who travelled from Phillip Island, Neerim South, Leongatha, Wonthaggi, Dumbalk, Ringwood, Mooroolbark and other local towns on Saturday.

The Toora Hall looked amazing with old photos of local happenings on the paper clippings from 1914 to 1980 around the walls.

The tables were covered with information, rate books, cemetery records, maps from early 1900 and photos from the early days in Toora, Mount Best, Welshpool, Port Welshpool, Port Franklin, Mount Best Hall Group, Toora Lions Club and Port Welshpool Maritime Museum group.

Guest speaker Cheryl Glowrey spoke about cattlemen taking the cattle to Snake Island and explained how many ships came into Corner Inlet to pick up timber brought down from the hills.

Liz Tomlinson from Victoria Adoption Information Support and Help explained how to find family members who have been lost over the years.

Neil Everitt told the story of the hydro electricity in 1900 at Toora North.

“The guest speakers all were very interesting and were enjoyed by all,” president of the Toora and District Family History group Meryl Agars said.

“It was interesting to hear the difficulties they had during this project where the pipe went underground from the Agnes River to the Franklin River. “

Mr Everitt congratulated the small but enthusiastic family history group for their presentation of history for the public.