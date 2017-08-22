Top fodder for the bottom line

BETTER quality home grown silage is the cheapest way to feed your cows while still producing high quality milk.

To help farmers improve their silage making skills, GippsDairy and Dairy Australia are once again presenting Topfodder.

The popular program aims to help farmers to:

• improve the quality of silage made;

• evaluate the role of silage within your system;

• reduce losses and wastage (during harvest, storage and feed-out);

• develop a better understanding of the cost of fodder conservation; and

• make silage production more profitable.

Presented by Agriculture Victoria’s pasture and fodder conservation specialist Frank Mickan, Topfodder is a revamped version of the original course and includes a two-day workshop that covers the science of silage making.

GippsDairy regional extension officer Karen Romano said in a tough season, dairy farmers should consider the Topfodder workshops as a way to improve their profit margins.

“Growing grass is only one part of the equation when it comes to creating quality fodder on-farm,” she said.

“Increasing the quality of silage and understanding the costs involved in production can help farmers use their pasture more effectively when it comes to feeding and budgeting.”

Workshops will be held in Ellinbank (AgVic offices) on September 4/ 5; Leongatha (Federation Training, Nerrena Road) on September 7/8; and Macalister Irrigation District (Maffra Football Club) on September 11/12. All days run from 9.45am to 3pm, with lunch included.

Places at each event are limited to 20, so get in early by contacting GippsDairy on 5624 3900 or info@gippsdairy.com.au