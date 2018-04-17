Traffic lights to deliver safety

WORKS to install Wonthaggi’s first set of traffic lights are well underway.

To be installed at the intersection of Korumburra-Wonthaggi Road and the Bass Highway, the lights will aim to increase traffic flow and improve safety.

The $3.76 million project was funded through the Federal and State Governments, as well as Bass Coast Shire Council.

“These new traffic lights will improve the safety of both drivers and pedestrians at the Bass Highway and Korumburra-Wonthaggi Road intersection,” Minister for Roads and Road Safety Luke Donnellan said.

“The intersection has seen congestion and risky driver behaviour for many years, that’s why we’re investing in this important safety upgrade.”

Motorists have endured long delays at the intersection, which has resulted in impatience and drivers taking dangerous risks.

There have been 10 crashes with three people seriously injured in the last 10 years.

As well as the traffic lights, the intersection will also feature extended right turning lanes and raised platforms, which will force drivers to slow down as they approach.

VicRoads reported there were 11,000 vehicle movements at the intersection each day, including 1300 heavy vehicle movements.

Deputy mayor Cr Brett Tessari said he can’t wait to see the traffic lights up and running.

“Work has already started, and there will need to be some sort of traffic management plan put in place eventually. It’ll be a bit of pain, but it will be worth it once the intersection is fixed,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is a fantastic project. It is a little sad to see the small country town you grew up in get to the stage where it needs traffic lights, but it’s absolutely necessary for safety at that intersection and the future development of Wonthaggi.

“It’s almost impossible to turn right at the intersection at the moment. Most locals know to avoid it, so it’s going to be extremely beneficial for people trying to get on and off the Korumburra-Wonthaggi Road.”

Cr Tessari said the lights will also provide opportunity for pedestrians to cross the intersection safely.

The work is expected to be completed in June, with minor delays for motorists.

“Traffic controls will be in place while the signals are being installed, so motorists are asked to take care if they’re travelling through the work site,” VicRoads’ acting regional director Eastern Region Pas Monacella said.