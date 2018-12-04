Posted by brad

Trauma Teddies comfort children

HANDKNITTED teddies, having become known as Trauma Teddies, have proved a great comfort for young children in times of stress.

The Probus Club of Inverloch Knitters Group has added these teddies to their efforts for organisations such as the Salvation Army and Mission Without Limits for children in stressful situations.

The immense value of these teddies has long been recognised by the Red Cross, as well as hospitals and other organisations supporting children in refuges and in poor communities in the Outback, and refugees and impoverished families living in countries of the Eastern Bloc of Europe.

There is always a high demand for these soft, cuddly, handmade Trauma Teddies as ‘comfort friends’.

The Probus Club of Inverloch Knitters Group has for more than 12 years met twice a month providing rugs, knitted clothing, and now Trauma Teddies for several organisations.

At these knitters get-togethers, the group has provided more than 600 rugs, both large and small.

The rugs are stitched together from knitted squares that have been completed at home by the knitters or received from many extra supporters.

In addition to the rugs, over the years the group has also provided an array of knitted clothing that is of immense value to children in the freezing winters of Europe and now the Trauma Teddies that provide extra comfort.